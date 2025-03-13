Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.17. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 941,785 shares trading hands.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $469.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 19,662,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,764,000 after buying an additional 598,957 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,560,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

