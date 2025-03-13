North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 339.26 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.10). North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.16), with a volume of 434,310 shares changing hands.

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 339.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 328.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.66.

North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at North American Income Trust

About North American Income Trust

In other North American Income Trust news, insider Charles Park bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £326,800 ($423,810.14). Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

