Analysts Set Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Target Price at C$56.50

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CLSA upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on NGT

Newmont Trading Up 0.2 %

Newmont stock opened at C$62.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.33. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$45.17 and a 52-week high of C$81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The company has a market cap of C$49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.