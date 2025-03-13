Analysts Set Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Target Price at C$56.50

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CLSA upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NGT

Newmont Trading Up 0.2 %

About Newmont

Newmont stock opened at C$62.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.33. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$45.17 and a 52-week high of C$81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The company has a market cap of C$49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.