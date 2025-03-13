Analysts Set Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Target Price at C$56.50

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on NGT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CLSA upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.
Newmont Trading Up 0.2 %
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
