Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omeros Trading Up 8.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Omeros by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $8.01 on Friday. Omeros has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $464.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

