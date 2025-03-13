Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

