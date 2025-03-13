Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMUX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Immunic by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 479,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Immunic by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,542 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Immunic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
