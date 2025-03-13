London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 1,883.8% from the February 13th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
