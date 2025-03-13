London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 1,883.8% from the February 13th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LNSTY

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.4 %

About London Stock Exchange Group

LNSTY stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.