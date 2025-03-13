Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.47 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.79). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.76), with a volume of 7,089 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £84.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,526.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.49.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

