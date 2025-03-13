Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.47 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.79). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.76), with a volume of 7,089 shares.
Global Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market cap of £84.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,526.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.49.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Opportunities Trust
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.