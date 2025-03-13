Dianthus Therapeutics’ (DNTH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $648.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

