The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.79 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.50). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.37), with a volume of 44,670 shares trading hands.

The Character Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.84. The company has a market capitalization of £48.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 29.76 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The Character Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Character Group plc will post 14.7856377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Character Group Increases Dividend

About The Character Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.27%.

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners.

