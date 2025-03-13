OPKO Health’s (OPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,036,477 shares in the company, valued at $315,293,985.96. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 889,971 shares of company stock worth $1,344,442 in the last three months. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

