Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given New GBX 7,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,800 ($101.15) to GBX 7,700 ($99.86) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,478 ($109.95).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group
On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.
Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.
