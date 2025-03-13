Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $247.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

