Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

