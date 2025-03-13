Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Navigator Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NVGS opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Navigator has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navigator

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

