Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.
Navigator Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE NVGS opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Navigator has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.
