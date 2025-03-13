LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded LSB Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE:LXU opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.77 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LSB Industries by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in LSB Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

