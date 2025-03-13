Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Expands By 2,729.6%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, an increase of 2,729.6% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 924.3 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 31.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

