Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Expands By 2,729.6%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, an increase of 2,729.6% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 924.3 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 31.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
About SSAB AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB AB (publ)
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.