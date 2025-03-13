Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.43. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $14.99.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

