Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.58. Enel shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 389,267 shares traded.

Enel Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

