United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.73. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.24%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
