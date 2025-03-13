United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.73. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.24%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United-Guardian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

