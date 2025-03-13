Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

