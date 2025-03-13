Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.29 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.62). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 19,035 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £190.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

