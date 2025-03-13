City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $3.78. City Developments shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 23,473 shares.

City Developments Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

City Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.