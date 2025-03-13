Promising Esports Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 10th

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies involved in the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, event organizers, broadcasting platforms, and even professional teams. Investors in esports stocks gain exposure to the rapidly expanding influencer culture, digital entertainment, and technology sectors that fuel the growth of esports worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,054. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.36. 907,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.78. 131,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,665. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.13. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.68. 57,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,590. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,661. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.00.

