Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 10th

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, Micron Technology, Constellation Energy, Vistra, and Danaher are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in manufacturing, distribution, and the production of goods, often including sectors such as aerospace, construction, machinery, and transportation. These equities tend to be closely linked to global economic cycles, making them sensitive to shifts in economic conditions and government policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $34.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.27. 88,683,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,468,203. The company has a market capitalization of $734.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.38.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $12.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.70. 21,132,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,414,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,366. The firm has a market cap of $278.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $5.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,859,395. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded down $12.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,400. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,643,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,162. Vistra has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Danaher stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.18. 2,700,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,620. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average is $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

