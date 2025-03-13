Brokerages Set Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Price Target at C$35.88

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

SCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Grabas acquired 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,790.94. Also, Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,887.04. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,450 shares of company stock worth $593,656. Insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCR opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$37.69.

Strathcona Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.67%.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

