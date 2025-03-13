Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$31.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

TSE:SAP opened at C$24.95 on Thursday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$22.59 and a 1 year high of C$32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The stock has a market cap of C$10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently -203.48%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

