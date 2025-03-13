Amundi Has $30.80 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Amundi increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $30,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 123,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,594 shares of company stock valued at $164,002,398. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,326.51 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,163.82 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,323.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,326.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.