Amundi Sells 2,467,883 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467,883 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.25% of Albertsons Companies worth $29,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. FMR LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,841,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,688 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 8,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,170,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,978 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $23,678,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 973.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,190,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,246 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

