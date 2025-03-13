bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 166,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 186,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 355,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

