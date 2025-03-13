PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 223,232 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 648.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.9 %

WHR stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $135.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -119.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

