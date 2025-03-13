LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

