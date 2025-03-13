LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.00.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
