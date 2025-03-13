Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.1 %

SOHO stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 161,829 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.