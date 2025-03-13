MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 3,092.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $16,696,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 966,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 659,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 296,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,089,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 291,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.76. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $651,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,413.80. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.