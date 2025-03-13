Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 312,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,119,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,504,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $239.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

