Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of UWM opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $335.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.33.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.