Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $2,093,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 706,050 shares of company stock worth $61,972,667. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

