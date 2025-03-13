Reviewing Pamt (PAMT) & Its Competitors

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pamt and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.91 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 19.40

Profitability

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Pamt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pamt and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 301 1820 1630 39 2.37

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Pamt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

