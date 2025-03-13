BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BOKF opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.