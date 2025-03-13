Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $4.14

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $4.00 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 243.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

