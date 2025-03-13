Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KGS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

