Comparing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

TMC the metals and Fission Uranium are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -624.70% -155.10% Fission Uranium N/A -2.10% -2.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fission Uranium 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TMC the metals and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 117.70%. Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.59%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than TMC the metals.

Risk & Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Fission Uranium”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$73.78 million ($0.31) -5.74 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.61 million ($0.01) -50.43

Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals



TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fission Uranium



Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

