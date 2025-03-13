Reviewing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 1.17% 9.74% 7.35% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Penumbra and Revolutions Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 3 12 1 2.88 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $292.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.81%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

This table compares Penumbra and Revolutions Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $1.19 billion 8.59 $90.95 million $0.34 783.85 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Revolutions Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Penumbra has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penumbra beats Revolutions Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX. It also provides access products, including guide catheters and the Penumbra distal delivery catheters under the Neuron, Neuron MAX Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, BMX81, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands; Penumbra System, an integrated mechanical thrombectomy system comprising reperfusion catheters and separators, the 3D Revascularization Device, aspiration tubing, and aspiration pump under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, Max, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands; and neuro embolization coiling systems that includes the Penumbra Coil 400, a detachable coil that provides an alternative for the treatment of aneurysms and other complex lesions, as well as Penumbra SMART COIL, a detachable coil to treat patients with a wide range of neurovascular lesions; and POD400 and PAC400 brands. In addition, the company provides peripheral embolization products, such as Ruby Coil System consisting of detachable coils for peripheral applications; Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, a low-profile microcatheter with a high-flow lumen; POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) System, a single device solution; and Packing Coil, a complementary device for use in other peripheral embolization products. Further, it offers an immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the real immersive system brand; and neurosurgical tools, such as Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device for surgical removal of fluid and tissue from the ventricles and cerebrum. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

