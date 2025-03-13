TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.43.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.
TXNM stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $54.90.
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.05%.
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
