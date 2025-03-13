Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Price

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.25 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Beyond Stock Down 0.3 %

BYON stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $284.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. Research analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Beyond by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

See Also

