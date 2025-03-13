Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research upgraded iHeartMedia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of IHRT opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,241,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,222.40. This represents a 4.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,617,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. This represents a 2.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 513.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 303,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 71,921 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 78,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 137,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

