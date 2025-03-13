StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

