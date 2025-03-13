VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

