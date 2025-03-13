Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after buying an additional 8,837,218 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after buying an additional 1,809,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,661,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,642,000 after buying an additional 1,274,238 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

