Contrasting William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG)

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) and William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Flagstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. William Penn Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Flagstar Financial pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. William Penn Bancorporation pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. William Penn Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Financial -17.16% -10.72% -0.76% William Penn Bancorporation -2.90% -0.65% -0.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Financial and William Penn Bancorporation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Financial $2.58 billion 1.88 -$1.09 billion ($3.69) -3.17 William Penn Bancorporation $19.14 million 5.18 $170,000.00 ($0.12) -89.67

William Penn Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flagstar Financial. William Penn Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flagstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flagstar Financial and William Penn Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Flagstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flagstar Financial is more favorable than William Penn Bancorporation.

Volatility & Risk

Flagstar Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Penn Bancorporation has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

William Penn Bancorporation beats Flagstar Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential and investor commercial real estate, commercial non-residential real estate, multi-family residential, residential and commercial construction, commercial business and consumer, and land loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial and mortgage loans; and invests in a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities. The company serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. It offers its services through full-service branch offices in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Camden, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

